Rain accumulation by the end of Monday.

Sunday evening temperatures will drop into the upper 60s in NE FL and low 70s in SE GA by midnight.

Light winds will be coming from the south, as humidity remains with clear skies.

There is no chance of rain.

On Monday low rain chances are possible for NE FL in the afternoon and will increase through most of the workweek. While rain chances for SE GA late Monday and early Tuesday morning.