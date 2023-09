Today will start out cloudy with rounds of showers and storms,

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with temporary localized flooding across parts of the area.

Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Hazards will include flooding, and locally heavy rainfall.

Additional rainfall of 2 - 4 inches through the end of the week.

Looking ahead, we have rain in the forecast through Friday.