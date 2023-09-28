From Happy Plants to Outside Plans this Weekend

If your plants had faces you would see smiles, lots of flowery-happy smiles. Cloudy skies with light rain and showers, mainly for our coastal zones. Rainfall rates have been light.

Now: Cloudy, light showers with rounds of mist and drizzle. The best chance of showers will be along the St. Johns and Flagler county beaches.

Tonight: Cloudy, cool and damp.

Friday: Cloudy with fog early then overcast skies through the day. partial evening clearing. Partly cloudy skies for SE GA while NE FL will sit under overcast skies. A slight chance of showers and isolated storms along our southern coastal counties, 40-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Breezy onshore wind continues Friday and through the weekend. Scattered showers with isolated storms will be possible, steered toward the beaches by the northeast wind.

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 7:16 pm