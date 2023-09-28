74º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

From Happy Plants to Outside Plans this Weekend

Drier days ahead

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
. (.)

If your plants had faces you would see smiles, lots of flowery-happy smiles.  Cloudy skies with light rain and showers, mainly for our coastal zones.  Rainfall rates have been light.

Now:  Cloudy, light showers with rounds of mist and drizzle.  The best chance of showers will be along the St. Johns and Flagler county beaches.

Tonight:  Cloudy, cool and damp.

Friday:  Cloudy with fog early then overcast skies through the day. partial evening clearing.  Partly cloudy skies for SE GA while NE FL will sit under overcast skies.  A slight chance of showers and isolated storms along our southern coastal counties, 40-50 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  Breezy onshore wind continues Friday and through the weekend.  Scattered showers with isolated storms will be possible, steered toward the beaches by the northeast wind.

Sunrise:  7:19 am

Sunset:  7:16 pm

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

email

facebook

twitter