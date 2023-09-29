Have a look at your Friday Forecast!

Today will be partly cloudy with fog early then overcast skies through the day followed by partial evening clearing.
There’s a vast difference based on where you’re reading this web story from- expect partly cloudy skies for SE GA while NE FL will sit under overcast skies.
A slight chance of showers and isolated storms along our southern coastal counties, 20-30 percent.
Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.
Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Looking ahead- Breezy onshore wind continues Friday and through the weekend.
Scattered showers with isolated storms will be possible, steered toward the beaches by the northeast wind.