Have a look at your Monday Forecast!

Today’s temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 60s with a wind from the northeast and partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon temperatures will peak in the low 80s, with moderate sustained winds coming from the northeast at about 15 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

The work week will begin with a little rain for select areas, but the majority of you start out dry!

However coastal flooding warnings and a high rip current risk remain for SE GA and NE FL due to persistent on-shore winds and astronomical tides.