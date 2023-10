Today will be our last dry day until Sunday.

We have highs in the mid-80′s today.

Temperatures to start your morning are in the 40′s across some parts of the viewing area- so the kids at the bus stop may need an extra layer, but they can shed it by this afternoon.

Rain will return tomorrow, heaviest being tomorrow night and into Thursday and Friday.

Sunday, we will drop back into the 70′s and have sunshine Sunday into Monday!