A Rainy Day Ahead!

Scattered showers with storms developing today during the afternoon, turning to widespread rain late, 50-90%.

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy by noon.

Rain chances increase through the evening and overnight. Partly cloudy with patchy fog, lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Cloudy with rounds of rain overnight.

Hazards: Locally heavy rainfall and flooding.

2 to 4 inches of rain with higher amounts possible with slightly higher chances of local flooding north of I-10.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rounds of rain possible through Friday.

Showers end Saturday followed by a sunny and breezy Sunday