Tornado watches expire, rain slowly ends, but we are not done yet...

The tornado watch has expired. The Models did a great job with wind and rain. Cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers through early Friday morning. Clearing Saturday with a sunny Sunday to follow.

Now: Rain continues from Putnam to St. Johns County. The line continues to move south and will clear our area this evening. Are we done? Not yet...

Tonight: Cloudy skies with showers possible along our coastal zones through Friday afternoon.. Patchy to areas of dense fog.

Friday: Showers possible overnight and through late afternoon 30-50 percent. Patchy to areas of dense fog, especially in heavily saturated areas. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Hazards: Rip currents will remain elevated.

Looking ahead: Clearing Saturday with a cooler, sunny Sunday. Open window weather next week.

Sunrise: 7:27 am

Sunset: 6:59 pm