Weather remains pleasant for beginning of workweek

Sunday evening ends with temperatures in the low 60s, with partly cloudy skies and winds from the northwest. Winds will be breezy. Rain is not in the forecast. A small craft advisory will continue through Monday, 8 p.m.

Monday morning temperatures will begin in the low to mid-50s inland and the upper 50s to low 60s along the coast. Winds will approach from the west and northwest at around 10 miles per hour. Drier and cooler air remain persistent for the beginning of the workweek. Partly cloudy skies remain.

Monday afternoon temperatures will peak into the upper 60s, and low 70s with breezy winds from the northwest and partly cloudy skies.

A moderate rip current risk remains.

LOOKING AHEAD: Storms and widespread rain are highly likely for northeast, central and south Florida.

Monday Sunrise Temperatures (WJXT TV 4)