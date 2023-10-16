Meteorologist Katie Garner has your Monday Forecast!

Good Monday morning!

This morning, temperatures will begin in the low to mid-50s inland and the upper 50s to low 60s along the coast.

Winds will approach from the west and northwest at around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Drier and cooler air will be persistent for the beginning of the workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies.

This afternoon temperatures will peak into the upper 60s, and low 70s with breezy winds from the northwest and mostly sunny skies.

We stay dry, aside from parts of SE GA- as a few showers could move through this morning. Chances are low, at only 20%.