Meteorologist Katie Garner has a Weather Update

Good Tuesday Morning!
We have a beautiful, crisp, sunny day ahead.
It is going to be a chilly morning followed by mild afternoons under sunny skies.
Some of you are starting your day out in the mid-40′s.
Remember to check your tire pressure as it can decrease about 1 PSI (pounds per square inch) for every 10 degrees the temperature drops.
The rest of the week will be mainly dry.
Rain chances increasing Friday.
Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with less than seasonal highs. Dry through Thursday, rain chances increase Friday.