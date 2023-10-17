Meteorologist Katie Garner has a Weather Update

Good Tuesday Morning!

We have a beautiful, crisp, sunny day ahead.

It is going to be a chilly morning followed by mild afternoons under sunny skies.

Some of you are starting your day out in the mid-40′s.

Remember to check your tire pressure as it can decrease about 1 PSI (pounds per square inch) for every 10 degrees the temperature drops.

The rest of the week will be mainly dry.

Rain chances increasing Friday.

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with less than seasonal highs. Dry through Thursday, rain chances increase Friday.