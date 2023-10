Today will be ostly sunny and mild.

Clear skies with patchy fog early and morning lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph.

Hazards include tidal flooding through late tomorrow night. The rip current risk for today is moderate, and your UV Index is moderate.

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with seasonal highs. Dry through Thursday, rain chances increase Friday afternoon.