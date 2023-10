Today will be mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy and warmer.

Clear skies with patchy fog early and morning lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Hazards: Tidal flooding through Friday evening.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers Friday mainly after noon.

Saturday morning will be partly cloudy turning to mostly sunny skies.

These conditions will last into the weekend.