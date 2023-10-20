Meteorologist Katie Garner has your Forecast

Today we’ll have limited showers and isolated storms for some while other areas see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Showers with isolated storms will develop along a cold front approaching SE GA around 1 p.m. from the northwest.

These will quickly push through and come to an end around I-10 and I-95 through around 8 p.m.

Morning lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Clearing skies overnight.

Hazards: Tidal flooding through Friday evening and then again next week as the northeast wind returns.

Looking ahead: A pleasant weekend and then a breezy workweek.