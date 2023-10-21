Near Perfect weather for Weekend

Saturday evening temperatures will drop into the low 60s and upper 50s for SE GA and NE FL. Partly cloudy skies and a light wind from the southwest will remain.

Sunday morning temperatures begin in the mid-50s, with winds from the west and southwest, before shifting northwest, among partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Dry air and little to no potential convection in the atmosphere will contribute to very low chances for rain in the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Hurricane Tammy is currently near Antigua and will have an impact on the Leeward Islands with strong winds and heavy downpours of rain. Hurricane Tammy’s track remains north and northwest. Therefore, so far, it will not have an impact on NE FL or SE GA.

Sunday morning low temperatures (WJXT TV 4)