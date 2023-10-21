Sunny and dry this weekend.

A nice, mild morning with temperatures in the upper 50s in SE Georgia and mid to upper 60s in NE FL Mostly clear skies throughout the morning and the rest of the day today with temperatures warming into the upper 70s to 80s with offshore winds, a bit breezy at times.

Sunday brings another dry day across the region with temperatures continuing to be right around normal for this time of year in the upper 70s to 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Dry conditions will prevail throughout the week as high pressure sits to the north of the region.

TROPICS: Hurricane Tammy to bring hurricane impacts to the Lesser Antilles this weekend, no local threat. 20th named storm of the season.