Sunny and dry this weekend.

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

A nice, mild morning with temperatures in the upper 50s in SE Georgia and mid to upper 60s in NE FL Mostly clear skies throughout the morning and the rest of the day today with temperatures warming into the upper 70s to 80s with offshore winds, a bit breezy at times.

Sunday brings another dry day across the region with temperatures continuing to be right around normal for this time of year in the upper 70s to 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Dry conditions will prevail throughout the week as high pressure sits to the north of the region.

TROPICS: Hurricane Tammy to bring hurricane impacts to the Lesser Antilles this weekend, no local threat. 20th named storm of the season.

Erica Lopez is a meteorologist at News4Jax, who is passionate about forecasting the weather in both English and Spanish. Erica is a native Texan, growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the heart of severe weather, which sparked her passion for meteorology at a young age.

