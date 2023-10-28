Sunny, warm game day

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. A hot one for the GA/FL game!

High rip current risk continues across area beaches through the weekend.

Sunday brings similar conditions with fog possible early then highs in the low to mid 80s regions wide under mostly sunny skies.

Rest of the week: Halloween will be pleasant with evening temperatures in the 70s then after a dry cold front arrives on Wednesday plummeting our temperatures into the 60s for highs and and overnight lows in the 40s.

TROPICS: Tammy continues on living out in the open waters of the Atlantic with no threat to us locally. A new area to watch in the Caribbean has low chances of development but one to keep an eye on over the next week or so.