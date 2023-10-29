70º
A couple more warm days before the chill arrives

Foggy conditions spread in overnight.

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

The weather was perfect today and tomorrow looks just as fine with warm temps headed your way.

Tonight another round of dense fog will develop through the mid-morning hours Monday.  The winds will go calm with many areas of dense fog. Lows cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s inland, while coastal locations stay in the upper 60s.

Monday look for mostly sunny and dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Above average temps last through Tuesday before a strong cold front moves in for Halloween. Winds pick up and temps crash into the 60s Wednesday afternoon followed by strong northeast winds for the remainder of the week.

The bit of winter will be sharpest Thursday morning where some upper 30s may target inland Georgia with low to mid 40s over NE Florida.

