Tonight, northerly winds increase between 10-15 MPH and temperatures plummet.

First day of November: Colder, drier air with overnight lows in the mid-50s region wide and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s with breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Wind N 10-15 mph

Hazards: Tidal flooding will be possible as the onshore flow continues this week

Looking ahead: Cold to end the week, and then rain chances return. Daylight Saving Time this weekend!