Today, highs reach the upper 60s with NE winds 15-20 and gusts to 25 at the coast.

The breezy weather stays through Saturday leading to 7′ seas along the coast.

Nightly lows will be in the 50s through the weekend with highs in the 70s by Friday and the weekend.

A few showers are expected to roll in off the coast, and we can expect them to continue on Friday.