Tomorrow will be mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s and some 40s in GA.

Temperatures will be in the mid upper 70s region wide.

HOORAY! You get an extra hour of sleep with sunrise at 6:43 AM and Sunset at 5:36 PM on Sunday.

Looking ahead: The dry weather pattern continues with temperatures warming back into the 80s by midweek with shower chances returning by the end of the work week.