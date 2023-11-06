Overnight lows will be dipping in the 40s inland and low 50s across our costal locations as a dry air mass remains over our region.

Another beautiful day in store for Monday with sunny skies and temperature around normal for this time of year, mid to upper 70s region wide.

Winds will be from the northeast between 5-10 MPH.

Rest of the week: Dry conditions will continue throughout the week with temperatures gradually increasing into the low to mid 80s by the end of the week.

A cold front will be pushing through late Friday into Saturday, bringing rain chances for the area.