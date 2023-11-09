Hot, and partly sunny

Temperatures across the area are in the upper 70s to 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Watching for a chance of patchy dense fog this evening into tomorrow morning with overnight lows on the milder side: Mid 50s inland and 60s near the coast.

Friday: As the cloud clear tomorrow morning, mostly sunny skies will prevail into the afternoon with warmer temperatures that may be record breaking in the low to mid 80s tomorrow.

Our normal temperature is 74F in Jacksonville and the record temperature for Nov 10th is 84 set back in 2002.

Overnight into Saturday brings another chance of patchy dense fog into with lows in the 60s

Into the weekend and next week: Rain chances increase heading into the weekend and next week as a cold front moves over our area under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.