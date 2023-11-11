71º
Muggy start with isolated shower chances

Rain Chances every day this week

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Very muggy start region wide with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Patchy dense fog is possible this morning along with hit or miss showers.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the day today with scattered rain chances. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to 80s in some locations before the cold front moves through bringing down temperatures on Sunday.

Wind will increase into Sunday where high rip current risk is possible along our local beaches.

SUNDAY: Isolated shower chances under mostly cloudy skies with cooler morning lows in the low 60s region wide. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to 80s.

The wind picks up for Sunday from the NE between 15-20 MPH continuing the high rip current risk.

REST OF THE WEEK: Isolated shower chances through Tuesday, then a low-pressure system enters our region brining widespread rainfall mid-week through the end of the week.

Erica Lopez is a meteorologist at News4Jax, who is passionate about forecasting the weather in both English and Spanish. Erica is a native Texan, growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the heart of severe weather, which sparked her passion for meteorology at a young age.

