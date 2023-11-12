Dense fog early, mostly cloudy and cool

Visibility is down this morning due to dense fog region wide down to less than a mile in some locations.

Morning temperatures are in the mid 50s in SE GA and NE FLand mid 60s in our southern cities.

Light showers and drizzle are possible near our coastal cities as mostly cloudy skies will continue across our region and peaks of sun possible more inland.

Highs will reach the upper 60s for most areas and mid 70s in our southern counties.

MONDAY: Overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy NE winds between 15-20 MPH.

Highs will reach the low 70s region wide with a 20% chance of rain

REST OF THE WEEK: Widespread rainfall moves into the area by midweek with breezy winds and temperatures hovering around normal for this time of year low to mid 70s.