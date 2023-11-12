58º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Dense fog early, mostly cloudy and cool

Cool with rain chances the rest of the week

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Tags: forecast, weather, jacksonville, georgia
day

Visibility is down this morning due to dense fog region wide down to less than a mile in some locations.

Morning temperatures are in the mid 50s in SE GA and NE FLand mid 60s in our southern cities.

Light showers and drizzle are possible near our coastal cities as mostly cloudy skies will continue across our region and peaks of sun possible more inland.

Highs will reach the upper 60s for most areas and mid 70s in our southern counties.

MONDAY: Overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy NE winds between 15-20 MPH.

Highs will reach the low 70s region wide with a 20% chance of rain

REST OF THE WEEK: Widespread rainfall moves into the area by midweek with breezy winds and temperatures hovering around normal for this time of year low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Erica Lopez is a meteorologist at News4Jax, who is passionate about forecasting the weather in both English and Spanish. Erica is a native Texan, growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the heart of severe weather, which sparked her passion for meteorology at a young age.

email