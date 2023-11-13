62º
Gloomy Evening

Widespread rainfall mid-week

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Cool, cloudy, windy Monday! Temperatures region wide in the mid-60s and upper 60s in our southern locations with cloudy skies continuing into tomorrow.

Tuesday: Overnight rainfall is possible with a 30% chance in the morning with rain chances continuing throughout the day.

NE winds between 15-20 mph will continue and along the coast, wind gusts up to 35 MPH are possible therefore continuing the high rip current risk along with large swells.

Rest of the week: Rain turning widespread Wednesday through Thursday night with a thunderstorm possible heading into Thursday. Breezy conditions will continue throughout the week with decreasing rain chances heading into the weekend with much cooler, drier air.

Tropics : High chances (70%) of tropical development is possible in the next week in the Caribbean Sea. Next name on the list is Vince.

Erica Lopez is a meteorologist at News4Jax, who is passionate about forecasting the weather in both English and Spanish.

