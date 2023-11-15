A WET Forecast through Thursday

Cloudy, damp, and breezy today with showers and areas of rain. Windy and wet conditions continue through the rest of the week. Friday will be our day of improvement as showers come to an end. Temperatures will remain near seasonal through the next 7 days.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with rounds of rain, 50 percent. Morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind ENE 15-20 mph with stronger gusts.

Hazards: Heavy rainfall potential through Thursday night. Isolated thunderstorms with locally heavy rain possible Wednesday night and Thursday. Coastal hazards including Tidal Flooding, Rough surf, Rip currents.

Looking ahead: Rounds of rain through Friday. The sun returns this weekend.