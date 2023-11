It was nice to finally see the sunshine and more is in store tomorrow. Tonight clear skies will be with us until fog develops across inland areas.

It will be chillier in the 50s inland to near 60 toward the coast. Highs tomorrow through Tuesday reach the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers move in Tuesday evening with steady rain developing overnight through most of Wednesday. The front clears us out for Thanksgiving with a chilly holiday starting in the upper 40s-50s with highs in the 60s.