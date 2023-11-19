Beautiful Sunday!

Areas of patchy dense fog along West I-10 corridor and I-295 this morning. Temperatures region wide are from the low 50s in SE GA and mid to upper 50s in NE FL.

Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with NE winds from 5-10 MPH becoming east in the afternoon that may bring a slight chance of showers across SE GA.

Afternoon highs region wide will be in the mid to upper 70s, with mostly sunny skies!

MONDAY: Areas of widespread patchy dense fog possible tomorrow morning with overnight lows in the upper 50s to 60s. A slight chance of rain is possible as the easterly breeze picks up with winds between 5-10 MPH.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

REST OF THE WEEK: Cold front will push through area as early as Tuesday night increasing rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day looks nice and mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s!