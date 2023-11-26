Rain, Rain, and MORE Rain Expected Today

Rain began to develop after midnight with waves of wet weather continuing throughout the day, 100 percent.

Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches near and along I-10 and across southeast Georgia.

Rain chances will increase through the afternoon then turn to scattered showers late tonight.

Morning lows in the upper 40s to 50s. Highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Hazards: Locally heavy rainfall Sunday. Get the blankets and plant protection ready, chilly morning temperatures next week could lead to patchy frost Wednesday, Thursday.