Frost is on the WAY

Today, a chill is in the air with below normal highs under partly cloudy skies.

Morning lows in the 30s to low 40s for SE GA, 40s for NE FL.

Afternoon highs will slowly climb to the upper 50s.

A chilly breeze will blow from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Mostly clear and colder overnight with freeze and frost conditions across NE FL and SE GA.

Hazards: Moderate risk of rip currents Tuesday.

First freeze and frost Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Looking ahead: Warmer Friday with showers developing Friday and this weekend.