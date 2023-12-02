Rain is in the Forecast Today!

Mild weather is here and will last through the weekend.

Low temperatures stay in the 60s.

We warm up to near 80s today under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain showers develop in the afternoon and evening within the warm southerly flow.

Rain picks up Sunday with some amounts of 1.0-1.5 inches north and west of Jacksonville.

Only a quarter to a half inch is likely south of Jax to the beaches.

Drier conditions start Sunday night into Monday as a cold front pushes through. The cold returns next week with 60s at day and 40s at night.