Isolated showers continue to move through the area but severe is not expected. Temperatures this evening will drop into the upper 60s with a muggy feel.

Monday: Patchy dense fog and showers will be possible early Monday morning with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. A cold front will begin to push through our area through the late morning and afternoon dropping our temperatures back to around normal for this time of year.

Rain chances will diminish heading into Monday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rest of the week: Overnight lows turn cool throughout the week with a drop in high temperatures into Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions return on Wednesday and the rest of the week looks dry and cool!