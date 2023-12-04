Patchy Fog is Causing Issues This Morning.

Patchy dense fog and showers will be possible early this morning with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will begin to push through our area through the late morning and afternoon dropping our temperatures back to around normal for this time of year.

Rain chances will diminish under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Cool, dry start to Tuesday, with morning lows in the upper 40s to 50s. Partly cloudy skies will continue with cool afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rest of the week: Overnight lows turn cool throughout the week with a drop in high temperatures.

Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions on Wednesday and beyond.