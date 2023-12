Tonight will be warmer with readings in the mid 40s inland to low 50s closer to the coast. Skies will be mostly clear and dry.

Milder days return through the weekend. Temps touch 70 Friday then mid to upper 70s area-wide over the weekend.

A strong cold front arrives Sunday bringing rain and some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The rain clears out overnight with a cold week in the 50s and 60s next week.