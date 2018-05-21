4 ways to stay safe on water this Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - National Safe Boating Week highlights important ways you can make sure you and your family stay safe on the water. Memorial Day weekend typically brings an increase of groups enjoying our waterways on boats, and we want to remind you of four easy ways to make your boat trip safer.

Wear a life jacket

Wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket is the simplest life-saving strategy for boaters. While you are required to have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved wearable life jacket on board for every person on your boat, boating safety advocates recommend that everyone on board wears a life jacket at all times while boating.

Accidents on the water happen much too fast to reach and put on a stowed life jacket. Drowning is the reported cause of death in 80 percent of all boating fatalities – and 83 percent of drowning victims in recreational boating accidents were not wearing a life jacket in 2016.

Modern life jackets are much more comfortable, lightweight and stylish than the bulky orange style most boaters know. Different life jacket types include:

Suspender inflatable and belt pack inflatable: Life jackets that use inflatable technologies are cool and comfortable. Many inflate automatically when immersed in water. The exception: a poor or non-swimmer could panic in an unexpected fall into the water and may forget they need to activate the manual “jerk to inflate” cord. Please use an inherently buoyant or hybrid life jacket (has both inherent and inflatable system of buoyancy) that provides flotation without any

action on your part.

action on your part. Inherently buoyant: lighter-weight life jackets come in a variety of colors and styles. Multiple buckles and clasps to keep them secure after impact with the water.

Children's life jackets: A variety of life jacket styles are available – some with cartoon characters or other high-visibility schemes – and many include safety features such as straps for pulling children from the water and head support. Never buy a life jacket for a child to grow into.

Pets: Don’t forget your four-legged friends. It’s helpful to purchase a life jacket with a handle on top to easily pull your pet out of the water, if needed.

Click here to download a document highlighting different life jacket types and determining the proper fit

Wear an engine cut off device

An engine cut-off device is a proven safety device used to stop the boat’s engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard when the boat hits a wave, wake, takes a sharp turn, runs into a submerged object, suffers steering failure, and more. Typically, a lanyard attaches the boat operator to the system, and wireless device options are available as well. Some are designed to kill the engine should passengers fall overboard.

“Wearing a life jacket and using an engine cut-off device are two very simple, yet life-saving safety measures all boaters should always do,” said Rachel Johnson, CAE, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council.

However, a fun day on the water could go wrong in an instant. “My friend Conner and I were thrown from our boat due to a hydraulic steering part failure, and we are fortunate we didn’t drown or get struck by a propeller,” said sport fisherman Hunter Bland of the University of Florida Bass Fishing. “Thankfully, we wore our life jackets and used an engine cut-off device, or we most likely would not be alive today.”

Designate a sober boat operator

The effects of alcohol can be even more hazardous on the water than on land. Boating Under the Influence, or BUI, affects judgment, vision, balance and coordination. These impairments can increase the risk of being involved in a boating accident—for both passengers and boat operators. Alcohol is a contributing factor in about a third of all recreational boating fatalities.

It is illegal in every state to operate any boat or watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Penalties can include fines, suspension or revocation of your driver's license and even jail time. Every boater needs to understand the risks of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Take a boater's safety course

Learn valuable tips that can help save your life in unexpected situations by taking a NASBLA

(National Association of Boating Law Administrators) approved boating safety course. Many courses

are online, and will save you money on your boat insurance.

By the numbers

2016 Recreational Boating Safety Statistics reflect a slight increase in the numbers of fatalities on the water.

In 2016, the Coast Guard counted 4,463 accidents that involved 701 deaths, 2,903 injuries and approximately $49 million dollars of damage to property as a result of recreational boating accidents.

The fatality rate was 5.9 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels. This rate represents a 11.3% increase from last year’s (2015) fatality rate of 5.3 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels.

Only 13 percent of deaths occurred on boats where the operator had received boating safety instruction.

Operator inattention, operator inexperience, improper lookout, excessive speed and machinery failure as the top 5 primary contributing factors in accidents.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Where the primary cause was known, alcohol was listed as the leading factor in 15% of deaths.

Where data was known, the most common types of vessels involved in reported accidents were open motorboats (47%), personal watercraft (18%), and cabin motorboats (15%).

The North American Safe Boating Campaign is a yearlong effort in the U.S. and Canada focused on spreading the message of boating safety and the critical importance of always wearing a life jacket each and every time on the water. The campaign also reminds boaters of the importance of boating responsibly, such as taking a boating safety course, never boating under the influence, using an engine cut-off device and knowing navigational rules.

The annual campaign kicks off the weekend before Memorial Day with National Safe Boating Week and continues throughout the year. The North American Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sports Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.