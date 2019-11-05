A couple of umbrella days in the work week forecast

Mixed bag Tuesday with very early (overnight Monday night - Tuesday morning) Coastal showers. Some sunshine and then another round of PM thundershowers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coastal Florida counties will see showers (a few downpours) to kick-off Tuesday morning. Starting before midnight, Monday evening, these will be no more than some nice sleepy weather showers. Many folks living east of I-95 will wake-up to damp conditions as the sun comes up Tuesday. It won't necessarily be raining in many locations, but rather just some damp roads from the overnight showers (downpours).

Mixed bag Tuesday with very early (overnight Monday night - Tuesday morning) Coastal showers. Some sunshine and then another round of PM thundershowers.

The old one-two weather punch.

A warm front is lifting northward and it will provide the overnight rains. Then a second round of showers, possibly thundershowers will swing through Jacksonville. This second round will be from a cold front. That leaves mid-day sunshine, or at least a little bit of sunshine. Just enough sunshine for warm temperatures as well. Afternoon highs will be about 5° above normal, reaching the low 80s in most.

The biggest threat of Tuesday afternoon storms and showers will be between 2-6pm.

Wednesday and Thursday we will dry out, see sunshine (and clouds) as well as slightly cooler temperatures. By late Thursday, we will once again see rains building into the area. These will be sweeping in from the west. Moving in from the west, these late Thursday rains will be associated with a much more powerful cold front. The strength of the cold front means Friday's rains may also be associated with a round or two of thunderstorms.

This weekend will chill down. If you love chilly mornings in the 40s, this maybe your weekend! But before we get too into the details of that, let's get through Tuesday's showers and thundershowers.

Look off to the end of the next 10 days... yep could see some morning lows in the 30s!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.