Developing nor'easter is now a subtropical storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deepening convection and gust wind lead to Subtropical Storm Melissa

Convection increased near the center of the nor'easter located southeast of New England overnight. Satellite imagery briefly showed an eye-like feature before the convection around the center weakened. A large convective area persists over the northern semicircle, and this structure indicated the system has transitioned to a subtropical cyclone.

A trough will begin to lift northeastward later Friday with strong upper-level wind which will begin to affect the storm tonight. This is expected to cause a weakening trend and Melissa is forecast to become post-tropical Saturday.

Coastal flooding impacts along portions of the U.S. East Coast from the mid-Atlantic states to southeastern New England has not changed.

Weakening is expected to gradually weaken and begin moving away from the East Coast by Friday night, resulting in a gradual decrease in wind and coastal flooding impacts.

Locally, wave models show a bump in the surf late Sunday and early next week. Get on it while it lasts as this will be a short run of waves.

