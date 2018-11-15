Artist illustration of the surface of a planet near Barnard's star bathed in dim red light from its red dwarf star.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new "Super Earth" planet has been discovered orbiting a nearby star system so how quickly can humans reach it and would we want to?

Barnard's Star b, as astronomers call the newly discovered exoplanet is no Goldilocks Earth and it’s located really far away.

How far? It’s in the next star system past Alpha Centauri 30 trillion miles from Earth.

At over three times the mass of the Earth it could easily handle our planets overgrowing population but humans could never handle the 238 degree below zero cold.

At nearly twice as low as Earth’s record low of 144° measured by satellite in the middle of Antarctica, that type of chill would freeze the air in your lungs leading to near instant death.

While Barnard's Star is the closest single star to our solar system, humans will never reach the planet anytime soon with our current technology.

The fastest spacecraft humans have invented is the Parker Solar Probe, launched this year, that can travel as fast as 430,000 mph.

Assuming you could hitch a ride (which is not possible) Barnard Star b is just under 6 light-years away light years away.

It would then take 265 years and six months to for the fastest spacecraft know to man to make a rendezvous with the cold massive planet near Barnard’s Star.



