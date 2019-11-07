About to embark on a weather rollercoaster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday starts off with a mix of sunshine, clouds and warm temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 80s with onshore winds fading and becoming southwesterly into the evening hours. These winds will be ahead of a cold front that will be pushing a few isolated showers during the heat of the afternoon and evening hours, generally between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunshine and clouds mix throughout Thursday.

It's as we get into our deep sleep Thursday night and into the wee early morning hours of Friday, thunderstorms will roll across South Georgia and some of these will impact Jacksonville just after sunrise Friday morning.

By 10 a.m. we should see most of the heavier showers pushing out of our area.

Upside down day on Friday.

Morning temperatures on Friday will still be fairly warm, around 70°. Thereafter, they will drop then level-off then drop again, especially after the sun goes down. The roller-coaster ride is just beginning.

Chillier weather kicks off our weekend forecast. Saturday starts out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures, only topping out in the mid 60s.

Saturday night turns chilly FAST! Temperatures will dive as the sun sets (5:34 p.m.) through the 60s and 50s, getting down into the mid to upper 40s for early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with temperatures turning a little milder, topping out in the low 70s.

Veteran's Day looks beautiful, especially for the parade. We will wake up in the low 50s and warm up into the mid 70s.

Our next rain threat isn't until after the three-day Veterans Day weekend.

Rollercoaster temperatures, warm then chilly, then warm, then almost cold!

