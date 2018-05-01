Above average April rainfall locally; drier, fire-prone in South Florida

We are entering the time of year when the danger of forest fires is elevated. Typically drier months over the winter and spring make for a higher danger in Florida's fire season: late fall and early summer.

This year we have seen average or above average rainfall in most Northeastern Florida and Southeast Georgia counties. South Florida is the driest area of the state currently, with the highest risk for forest fires.

The Florida Forest Service is urging the public to be careful with fire and all potential heat sources due to increased wildfire danger levels in South Florida and throughout the state. Last week, 56 wildfires burned 3,780 acres, including the 600-acre Micco Shrub Fire that shut down I-95 for several hours due to smoke and low visibility.

“Our wildland firefighters will likely battle a steady increase of wildfires in the coming weeks as the dry and windy conditions continue,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam. “Citizens can do their part by keeping preventable human-caused wildfires at bay and preparing their families and homes for wildfire.”

Conditions are much drier in South Florida than they have been in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. According to the National Weather Service, April 2018 turned out to be the 17th wettest April on record in terms of monthly rainfall.

There were six days of measurable rainfall in April at Jacksonville International Airport. Monthly rainfall totaled 5.23 inches which is 2.59 inches above normal. The greatest 24 hour total in April was 2.45 inches on the 23rd and this was a daily record. This breaks the old record of 2.40 inches set in 1991.

Despite the above average rainfall in April, we can dry out rather quickly and be at risk for forest fires. We are currently amid a two week stretch with little to no rain forecasted.

Factors other than rainfall that contribute to a higher risk for forest fires include low relative humidity, gusty winds, dry vegetation, and low soil moisture content.

Since January, approximately 1,325 wildfires have burned 74,427 acres in Florida. Motorists in wildfire-affected areas should exercise extreme caution.

To access real-time prescribed burn and wildfire conditions, Floridians can download the FLBurnTools app in Apple’s App Store or on Google Play.

“When citizens are careful with fire, they are doing more than just protecting themselves and their property,” said Jim Karels, state forester and director of the Florida Forest Service. “They are helping to protect the lives of Florida’s wildland firefighters and first responders.”

FIREWISE: Protecting your home from wildfire

The Florida Forest Service urges residents to be cautious and to remember the following:

Develop and implement a family wildfire action plan

Call 911 or a local Florida Forest Service field unit office immediately in the event of a wildfire

Obey Florida’s outdoor burning laws

Never burn on windy days

Always keep a water source and suppression tools on hand when burning yard debris

Never leave an outdoor fire or hot grill unattended

Avoid parking vehicles on dry grass

