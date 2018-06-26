After midnight storms fade before reaching Jacksonville then it's all about sun and heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Late night storms (Monday night/early Tuesday morning) are most common in July. Typically, these storms feed off the left over daytime heat and humidity. And we have had no shortage of this lately. These storms also tend to develop from a large cluster of storms that generate a downdraft that expands outward which kicks off more storms that create downdrafts that generate more thunderstorms, etc.

Storms will fade just after 1:30 p.m.

It can go on for hours and the result is a trail of rain and storms that cover 100s of miles. Monday nights storms can be traced back to Central Georgia.

Today (Tuesday) will once again have a lot of heat and humidity that will make afternoon highs feel-like the low 100s as the thermometer tops out around 95°.

Expect a few I-95 storms today along the sea breeze but those storms should be short lived and move westward (inland) through the evening.

Tuesday around 2 p.m.

10-day shows a slow cool down with a more typical pattern of afternoon and evening storms returning...

Weather highlights the rest of the week:

Wednesday night, it's a full moon with the planet Saturn right next to the moon!

Thursday the Jumbo Shrimp return home and there will be some scattered storms around

The weekend will see a higher chance of storms and some maybe severe or produce heavy rains.

Quick Forecast:

7 a.m. - Partly sunny, 75°

Sunrise 6:26 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

