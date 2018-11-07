After record election turnout our record breaking heat continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Record high temperature, yesterday, (Election Day, November 6th) Tuesday's high temperature was 88°, the old record high was 86° set back in 2003. But we could do it again today! The record high for today is 87° from 2003.

So, it is back to short sleeves and shorts for at least for two more days. Both Wednesday and Thursday as we will see afternoon highs in the 80s.

Why will we be so warm? Southerly winds ahead of a dying cool front will help pump up our temperatures. Southerly winds will be 8-15 mph.

Showers are not expected today, yet given all the heat, we should see a few "pop-up" afternoon showers around Jacksonville. These should be fairly small and brief. Therefore, leave the umbrella at home and if you get caught in a rain shower, just wait it out.

In Georgia, a little bigger probability of showers and thundershowers will exist. Greatest chances of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours (4-8 pm.)

The rest of the work week will be a wait and see condition. As mentioned a weak cool front will slowly drape across Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida. Rain chances will be moderate (around 50%) and a few thundershowers will produce rainfall up to an inch but it appears the highest chances will be in South Georgia

Weekend outlook includes that cool front passing through the area, bringing cooler temperatures and clouds on Saturday and then sunshine with cool temperatures for Sunday. Sunday is November 11th, Veterans Day. The weather Sunday will again be pleasantly cool.

The Veterans Day parade is on Monday, and begins at 11:01 a.m. There is a slight chance of showers in he afternoon, hopefully after the the parade. We should have better details by Friday on how much and when the showers will be around town.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 70° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 70° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 76° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 83° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.