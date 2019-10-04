After today no more heat for at least a week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Enjoy another nice start to the day with pleasant morning temps in the 60s and 70s.

Heat kicks in one more day before a front ends the hot streak this weekend.

Dry weather expected today, with mainly sunny skies for NEFL, and a little more clouds close to Georgia.

Hot above average temps will range in the lower to middle 90s west of Highway 301. Record highs in SE GA are possible. Highs along the coast will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Lows tonight will generally range from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s coast.

A front approaches closer tonight slightly increasing the potential for a few showers near the coast but better chances will hold off until Saturday afternoon & evening.

Rain chances will be 50% Saturday and Sunday as a front moves in. Breezy onshore flow leads to scattered showers

High temperatures cool slightly over the weekend dipping into the 80s.

Overnight low temperatures remain above average ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s.



