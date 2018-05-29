Alberto says goodbye but our rain is here to stay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rain will return Tuesday afternoon even after Alberto continues to pull away from the Panhandle.

Afternoon and evening heavy rain is possible with rain chances around 60% Tuesday.

Again look for thunderstorms to track toward the east coast by evening and into sunset, with the potential for very heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning strikes, and gusty winds.

Some banding features to the showers could set up areas with .75" to 1 inch of rainfall in a

short period.

Wednesday southwest to southerly flow will keep it humid as temperatures start to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be mostly 50% with timing in the late afternoon and early evening.

Friday may be the day with the fewest storms before the activity picks up over the weekend under a hot W-SW flow which keeps temperatures in the 90s.

