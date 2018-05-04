All good things come to an end, including Jacksonville's streak of great weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are enjoying quite the stretch of warm, beautiful weather and Friday will not disappoint! We should cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise on Friday. Patchy, inland fog is expected, especially to the north of the state line. The fog will dissipate around 9am as temperatures start to climb. We will see sunny skies and afternoon temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the East between 5-10 mph.

Friday evening will be beautiful, with mild temperatures sinking down through the 70s. Expect mostly clear skies and light Easterly winds.

Saturday Forecast - Chance of Showers

Friday Forecast - Awesome

And then we see a shift in our weather pattern as a weak sub-tropical system begins to organize around the Southern Bahamas. Water temperatures are marginally cool and upper-level winds are not conducive for tropical development, but... We could see a weak sub-tropical low develop and this weak system will spin westward towards South Florida. This will help swing moisture towards the East Coast of Florida throughout the weekend. So...

Saturday starts off sunny and lovely, around 60°. Expect warming temperatures and afternoon clouds building in. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s and an ever-so-slight (30%) chance for an evening shower builds in around sunset.

Sunday starts off a tad milder thanks to overnight clouds, in the mid to upper 60s. Expect partly sunny skies and a 50% chance for showers. We are watching the potential for a weak surface low to form near South Florida and it looks like it will bring a wave or two of showers along our coastline, pushing inland Sunday afternoon. This would mean 50% chances for rain area-wide, but more likely chances for showers in our southern, coastal counties. This system is still developing- we will keep you updated on what you can expect as the forecast becomes more clear.

10-Day Forecast

Hour by Hour:

Sunrise Low 60°

6 a.m. 60°

8 a.m. 62°

10 a.m. 67°

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

