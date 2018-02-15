An amazing February weather pattern, but it has its blemishes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beautiful evening throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia as partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain in the 70s through 8 pm and not until after midnight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s will we see fog form.

Dense fog is likely late tonight and early Friday morning, Saturday morning, Sunday morning, etc,. Yes, we will see morning dense fog (especially in the inland locations) for the foreseeable future.

We are in an amazing weather pattern. A large sub-tropical high pressure will establish itself just off the Southeast United States and this will pump up warm temperatures from the Keys to Boston Massachusetts.

For Jacksonville, our daytime temperatures will "pop" each afternoon to near record highs, everyday, for the next 10 days. And unlike summer, record highs this time of year are right around the sweet spot in the Gaughan Gauge (76-83°).

Forecast tonight

8 p.m. 72° - Nice

10 p.m. 68° - Nice

12 midnight 64° - Fog forms

6 a.m. 58° - Foggy

8 a.m. 60° - Foggy

10 a.m. 68° - Sunny

12 Noon 76° - Sunny, Warm

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 6:15 p.m.

