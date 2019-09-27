And the "heat goes on"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday starts out in the low 70s and warms up under partly cloudy skies quickly. Expect afternoon highs just a tad cooler, topping out in the low 90s instead of the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south and then the east between 5-10 mph. Friday evening looks especially nice as an easterly breeze builds in around 12 mph.

BBQ Weather weekend

Saturday kicks off a lovely weekend weather pattern, but it will be a few degrees warmer than last weekend. We will wake up in the low 70s and warm into the upper 80s for an afternoon high. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Sunday looks similar, starting out around 70° and warming up in the afternoon, hitting 88°. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower to wander onshore.

Mini-nor'easter next week

Monday kicks off a Nor'easter, with winds building out of the northeast to around 15-25 mph. That keeps us a little cooler for the afternoon, hitting 86° for a daytime high. Expect coastal showers to wander onshore, making for 40% chances for showers.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday expect northeasterly winds between 12-25 mph with decent chances to get caught in a coastal shower wandering onshore. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 80s.

