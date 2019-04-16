Another "10" on the Gaughan Gauge for today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After receiving wall to wall sunshine and blue skies on Monday, the good news keeps on coming today.

Morning sunrise is at 6:57 a.m. and temperatures are starting off on the chilly side, especially for folks who live west of I-95. Early morning temperatures there will be in the 40s. Downtown to the beaches will be cool, morning temperatures will be in the 50s.

Rest of today? Beautiful, sunny and mild. Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 70s with easterly winds between 7-12 mph.

Tremendous Tuesday!

Wednesday the winds will relax to 5-10 mph out of the southeast. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies and winds out of the southwest between 12-17 mph.

Weather Authority Alert Day coming this Friday. A powerful cold front will push through the afternoon and evening. This front is likely to produce severe weather across the Southeast United States, including for Jacksonville. Timing and exactly what type of severe weather will be better known once we get closer to Friday.

After the cold front passes Friday evening, Easter weekend will be amazing!

10-Day Forecast includes Weather Authority Alert Day Friday.

