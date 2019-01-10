Another barely freeze for Georgia, coldest since before Christmas for Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. - Evening temperatures are chilling quickly though the 40s and by morning into the 30s. Headlining the cold will be winds which will add to the chill down. Wednesday had wind gusts to 25 mph.

Yep, it's the old "wind chill" that will leave most people disliking Thursday morning's start.

Most will see above freezing temperatures, so this will not be all that impacting. Yet, with sunrise winds around 8-12 mph (not all that) the feel-like temperatures will range from 28-32°.

Just minor weather impacts tonight.

Morning wind chills will be at or below freezing.

Super sunny skies won't help much either. Northwesterly winds will keep the chill locked over the area all day Thursday, Thursday Night and early Friday morning. Daytime highs will be mostly in the low to mid 50s (about 10 degrees below normal.)

Weekend warm-up can't quite get it right.

The weekend will be generally cloudy, with more mild temperatures. Saturday's highs will bounce into the upper 60s. There is a 20% chance for isolated showers.

Sunday starts off with a 40% chance for scattered showers, and you can expect mostly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

As we head back to work, expect chilly temperatures starting out in the 40s and only warming into the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

10-Day Forecast

